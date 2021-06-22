Sunny Liu

Root - A Plant Care Mobile App

Sunny Liu
Sunny Liu
  • Save
Root - A Plant Care Mobile App ux app mobile plant care plant product design design
Download color palette

The Root mobile app is your virtual green thumb. Keep track of your plants and discover new planting tips to keep you inspired.

Would love to hear your feedback!

--

Open to work.
sunny.liu@alumni.rice.edu

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Sunny Liu
Sunny Liu
Like