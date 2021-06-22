Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Shahid Khan

UNI EMPIRE - LOGO

Shahid Khan
Shahid Khan
  • Save
UNI EMPIRE - LOGO typography illustration icon graphic design design vector branding logo
Download color palette

Logo design for UNI EMPIRE. It's a real estate company, required a minimal modern logo!

Do you need a logo for your business/service? I'm available for freelance work, message or Email me:

Email: skdznin@gmail.com

Thank you

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Shahid Khan
Shahid Khan

More by Shahid Khan

View profile
    • Like