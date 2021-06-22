Mariia Adamova

013 Daily UI - Direct Messaging

013 Daily UI - Direct Messaging messages direct direct message ui design dailyuichallenge dailyui
Daily UI Challenge 013

Briefing: Design a Direct Messaging app, profile, or chatbox. Consider the parties involved in the messages, images, placement, and context of the messages.

Solution: Direct Messaging profile using favourite gradient^

Appreciate your feedback!

