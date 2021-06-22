Travel App Concept, IOS App Ui

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Do you miss the times when you could easily travel outside of your country? We do! We’ll overcome the pandemic soon.
We would like to present to you the concept for a traveling app. It's time to explore, so pack your bags and get ready for your adventure!
