Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Studio Ochi

Brain in a box

Studio Ochi
Studio Ochi
  • Save
Brain in a box design color shiny blue brain night sign light neon sign neon illustration 3d 3d artist 3d art cgi
Download color palette

Having a lot of fun with our neon signs we decided we'd try different settings with a few, here's one of the results.

Studio Ochi
Studio Ochi

More by Studio Ochi

View profile
    • Like