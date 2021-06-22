Kyle Baldinger

Squeaky Clean

Kyle Baldinger
Kyle Baldinger
Squeaky Clean font gradient water suds squeaky clean bubbles typography
Been wanting to sharpen up my photoshop skills beyond just portrait work. So I thought I'd bring a concept of floating bubbles together using solely smart layers and effects in photoshop.

Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Kyle Baldinger
Kyle Baldinger

