DOICON

Video Pages

DOICON
DOICON
  • Save
Video Pages vector svg filled icons minimal icon set graphic design solid icon flat icon iconography line icon logo illustration ui design app icon icon design essential icons basic icons ui icons icon
Download color palette

Hi Everyone!

Long time no see,
I'm back with a collaborative work on designing a project icon for a video website, Sociallceo, from United States.

Feel free about your feedback! 🥛

DOICON
DOICON

More by DOICON

View profile
    • Like