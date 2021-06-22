Muntasir Billah

Neumorphism Google Drive Redesign Concept

Neumorphism Google Drive Redesign Concept clean ui design google neumorphism ui design itsmuntasirb muntasir billah google drive neumorphic look google neumorphic design neumorphic ui design google drive google soft minmal ui minimal ui soft ui neumorphic effect skeuomorphism neumorphism
This is google drive web application redesign concept with Neumorphism/Skeuomorphism effect.
Hope you all like this design, if yes don't forgot to press " L "
