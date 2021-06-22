Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Yahya Ben

NYC Office Building

Yahya Ben
Yahya Ben
  • Save
NYC Office Building typography logo design
Download color palette

Logo for an office building in NYC

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Yahya Ben
Yahya Ben

More by Yahya Ben

View profile
    • Like