Nicole Sgroi

Great Outdoors Icon Series

Nicole Sgroi
Nicole Sgroi
Hire Me
  • Save
Great Outdoors Icon Series environment nature brand identity logo badge design branding illustration adventure woods forest desert ocean mountain outdoor
Great Outdoors Icon Series environment nature brand identity logo badge design branding illustration adventure woods forest desert ocean mountain outdoor
Download color palette
  1. OutdoorIcons_1.jpg
  2. OutdoorIcons_2.jpg

The great outdoors… Mountains, forest, desert, ocean; which is your favourite?!

Nicole Sgroi
Nicole Sgroi
Sgroi Design - Brand Identity & Illustration
Hire Me

More by Nicole Sgroi

View profile
    • Like