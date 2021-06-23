Isaac Powell

Jason O'Rear — Exploration

Currently working on the new identity + website for Jason O'Rear, an extremely talented photographer out of San Francisco, who has captured some of the worlds most iconic modern architecture.

Here's an early concept that's since been iterated on, but it still dances in the graveyard of ideas.

Art Direction, Brand & Interaction — Independant
