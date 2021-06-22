Seçkin

Mahalle - Landing Page

psd website page landing branding logo illustration animation gif design mobile application ux ui
This is the landing page of exhibition.

I designed, developed the project for Istanbul Bilgi University Senior Project Exhibition. It calls "Mahalle" which means neighborhood. The idea was to create a platform which brings people where same place together in one platform.

Live Website: Here

