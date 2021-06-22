Yoga with Becs Online Membership

https://www.rninecreative.com/becs-mcbride-yoga-mindfulness/

Becs McBride is a yoga and mindfulness instructor based in Loughborough. Becs wanted us to help her take her yoga business online to allow customers to practice their yoga wherever they are whenever they wanted.

We helped Becs go digital with her yoga and mindfulness business, creating a new website where members could join via a monthly subscription to get all the benefits of live and pre-recorded yoga and mindfulness.

We built a live timetable with interactive chat so that members could join in the conversation and speak directly to their instructor.