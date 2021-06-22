Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Logo Design: Geometric hand-lettering

Logo Design: Geometric hand-lettering restaurant food branding graphic design logo design geometric typography caligraphy hand-lettering logo
This was a logo project for a turkish style restaurant and catering service called davetee. It was designed to manifest eligance with its bold colors and geometrical design. Comes in the three versions.

