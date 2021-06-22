Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Seçkin

Mahalle - Local Movement App

Seçkin
Seçkin
  • Save
Mahalle - Local Movement App people local neighbors neighborhood design mobile application ux ui
Download color palette

I designed, developed the project for Istanbul Bilgi University Senior Project Exhibition. It calls "Mahalle" which means neighborhood. The idea was to create a platform which brings people where same place together in one platform.

Live Website: Here

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Seçkin
Seçkin

More by Seçkin

View profile
    • Like