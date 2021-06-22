Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rnine Creative

Ledridge

Rnine Creative
Rnine Creative
  • Save
Ledridge logo design branding
Download color palette

https://www.rninecreative.com/ledridge/

Ledridge dealt solely with wholesales and sold off the shelf lighting. They wanted to transition to a bespoke specialised service that was directed to all markets that required lighting. We helped them to create a new logo that was modern and easily recognisable as well as taking their brand from trade counter to high-end retail. We did this in three states. Logo. Catalogue. Website

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Rnine Creative
Rnine Creative

More by Rnine Creative

View profile
    • Like