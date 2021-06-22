🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
https://www.rninecreative.com/ledridge/
Ledridge dealt solely with wholesales and sold off the shelf lighting. They wanted to transition to a bespoke specialised service that was directed to all markets that required lighting. We helped them to create a new logo that was modern and easily recognisable as well as taking their brand from trade counter to high-end retail. We did this in three states. Logo. Catalogue. Website