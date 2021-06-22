Sonor - Logo Variations #LogoWars

>>> Watch This! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EYXKSKrbpSI <<<

The Youtube Channel 'MarcoCreativo' is hosting a Logo competition, Logo battles among designers, each battle has 3 designers, each designer creates a logo with the same brief, so in the video you will see the sketch, design process and final result for each one and after that a jury, youtube poll and logo competitors votes for who will be the winner.

For this Logo concept, Sonor, focused on its main product, headphones in 8 way sound, with the movement you will hear different sounds in 360 degrees, as real life, and its design is inspired in the German designer Dieter Rams and its principles, it has to be miminalist, retro-modern, futurist, exclusive and technological.

For the symbol was inspired in the silhouette of sound waves expanding, together in shape to recreate movement as the infinite symbol, and representing the main function of its product, and at the same time we see and 'S' letter.