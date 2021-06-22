Mithril logo

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Concept logo for contest for Mithril. What did the brief want? Mithril is an elven metal by Tolkien's worlds, it is the most powerful. Mithril offer online security, so I decided to create a "magic" and "techno" shield as a sign.
of security. After that I put the logo (unfortunately it doesn't win) on some mockups. Do you like it? Let me know in the comment below.
.
Concept logo per un contest per il logo i Mithril. Che cosa diceva il brief? Mithril è un metallo elfico dei mondi di Tolkien. Mithril offre un servizio di sicurezza online e per questo ho deciso di creare uno scuso magico e tecnologico, come emblema della sicurezza. Ho deciso poi di mettere il logo su qualche mockup. Sfortunatamente non ha vinto. Che ne pensate? Vi piace? Fatemelo sapere nei commenti.