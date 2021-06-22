Mithril logo

Concept logo for contest for Mithril. What did the brief want? Mithril is an elven metal by Tolkien's worlds, it is the most powerful. Mithril offer online security, so I decided to create a "magic" and "techno" shield as a sign.

of security. After that I put the logo (unfortunately it doesn't win) on some mockups. Do you like it? Let me know in the comment below.

Concept logo per un contest per il logo i Mithril. Che cosa diceva il brief? Mithril è un metallo elfico dei mondi di Tolkien. Mithril offre un servizio di sicurezza online e per questo ho deciso di creare uno scuso magico e tecnologico, come emblema della sicurezza. Ho deciso poi di mettere il logo su qualche mockup. Sfortunatamente non ha vinto. Che ne pensate? Vi piace? Fatemelo sapere nei commenti.