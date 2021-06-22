MD. HASIBUL HASAN DIPTO

Personal Branding

MD. HASIBUL HASAN DIPTO
MD. HASIBUL HASAN DIPTO
  • Save
Personal Branding simple mockup minimal logo identity icon flat design color concept clean creative branding brand art app 3d ui
Download color palette

Personal branding for Dipto, a Bangladeshi freelance brand identity designer. The main goal of this project is to create an eye-catching logo that represents my personal identity as a designer and showcases my taste in art & design. It's recognizable and easy for self-promotion. Feedback are welcomed.
-
I am available for new project.
Contact here: hasibuldipto777@gmail.com
-
FULL VIEW HERE:
Behance
Facebook
Instagram
Twittter

MD. HASIBUL HASAN DIPTO
MD. HASIBUL HASAN DIPTO

More by MD. HASIBUL HASAN DIPTO

View profile
    • Like