The Silver Beard

Price Listing - Redesign - Elementor Site

The Silver Beard
The Silver Beard
  • Save
Price Listing - Redesign - Elementor Site branding ux ui design modern clean cle website we web
Download color palette

We felt that Elementor Pro pricing list page could use a makeover.

1. Gave the sites navigation an upgrade
- White background instead of transparent
- Added a switch option for monthly or annual pricing.
- Extended the hero area down to overlap the price cards.
- Gave the price list cards a full makeover:
- Radius of 15px on the corners, less boxy
- Kept the color scheme going, rather than the mint green they were using.
- Minimized the choices for plan options, as they had five plans, which I feel
they could combined a few of them.
- Also changed the name of come of the plans to a more descriptive name
for better user experience.

Let us know your thoughts!
https://thesilverbeard.com
Like us on Instagram and Facebook as well!!!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
The Silver Beard
The Silver Beard

More by The Silver Beard

View profile
    • Like