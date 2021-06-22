Price Listing - Redesign - Elementor Site

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
We felt that Elementor Pro pricing list page could use a makeover.
1. Gave the sites navigation an upgrade
- White background instead of transparent
- Added a switch option for monthly or annual pricing.
- Extended the hero area down to overlap the price cards.
- Gave the price list cards a full makeover:
- Radius of 15px on the corners, less boxy
- Kept the color scheme going, rather than the mint green they were using.
- Minimized the choices for plan options, as they had five plans, which I feel
they could combined a few of them.
- Also changed the name of come of the plans to a more descriptive name
for better user experience.
Let us know your thoughts!
https://thesilverbeard.com
Like us on Instagram and Facebook as well!!!