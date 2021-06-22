Price Listing - Redesign - Elementor Site

We felt that Elementor Pro pricing list page could use a makeover.

1. Gave the sites navigation an upgrade

- White background instead of transparent

- Added a switch option for monthly or annual pricing.

- Extended the hero area down to overlap the price cards.

- Gave the price list cards a full makeover:

- Radius of 15px on the corners, less boxy

- Kept the color scheme going, rather than the mint green they were using.

- Minimized the choices for plan options, as they had five plans, which I feel

they could combined a few of them.

- Also changed the name of come of the plans to a more descriptive name

for better user experience.

Let us know your thoughts!

https://thesilverbeard.com

