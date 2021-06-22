Abstract Design

Reading, Saving and Sharing UI App Design

Part of UI design practice to sharpen and keep the skill up to date, we have come up this time with a reading and article saving app. As this is for experimental purposes only, this may feel similar to other apps or other artist’s work heavily or lightly. Hope you will like this one, leave us your thoughts on the comment section and follow for more @abstractdesignagy

Posted on Jun 22, 2021
