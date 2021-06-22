Reading, Saving and Sharing UI App Design

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Part of UI design practice to sharpen and keep the skill up to date, we have come up this time with a reading and article saving app. As this is for experimental purposes only, this may feel similar to other apps or other artist’s work heavily or lightly. Hope you will like this one, leave us your thoughts on the comment section and follow for more @abstractdesignagy