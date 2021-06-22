Elizabeth Pritchett

Turbulent Seas

Turbulent Seas painting paint artwork art
Acrylic paint on canvas.

Large acrylic painting on canvas of turbulent seas in an ocean storm.

Posted on Jun 22, 2021
