Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Trevor Kinkade

Give Us The Tendies

Trevor Kinkade
Trevor Kinkade
  • Save
Give Us The Tendies tendies brand tendies logo bill dollar bill cash money design style wall street bets wall street reddit finance brand identity branding brand logo financial tendies
Download color palette

Messy & unapologetic: Give Us The Tendie$.

Here's a closer look at the Tendies brand and how we might combine some of these design elements (texture, static, print lines) into a cohesive look.

Trevor Kinkade
Trevor Kinkade

More by Trevor Kinkade

View profile
    • Like