Elizabeth Pritchett

Tiny Ocean Currents

Elizabeth Pritchett
Elizabeth Pritchett
  • Save
Tiny Ocean Currents painting paint artwork art
Download color palette

Acrylic paint on canvas.

Tiny in size: side of adult palm.

Tiny acrylic painting on canvas of oceans storms and turbulent seas.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Elizabeth Pritchett
Elizabeth Pritchett

More by Elizabeth Pritchett

View profile
    • Like