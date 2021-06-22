Priyanshi Khemka

Branding & Packaging - Orinko

Priyanshi Khemka
Priyanshi Khemka
  • Save
Branding & Packaging - Orinko hydroponic vegetable packaging logo design graphic design branding
Download color palette

A playful and informative hydroponic vegetable brand. Featuring a QR code that shows the user the entire history of the vegetable from growth to transport to delivery to their home/store. Identity and packaging design for Orinko.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Priyanshi Khemka
Priyanshi Khemka

More by Priyanshi Khemka

View profile
    • Like