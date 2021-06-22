Elizabeth Pritchett

Teacher

Elizabeth Pritchett
Elizabeth Pritchett
  • Save
Teacher painting paint drawing draw artwork art
Download color palette

Mixed media of crumbled brown paper and newspapers on poster board with paint wash on that and oil pastel on top of that.

Drawing of a woman, a teacher sitting in a chair.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Elizabeth Pritchett
Elizabeth Pritchett

More by Elizabeth Pritchett

View profile
    • Like