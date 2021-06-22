Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Automation objects application - Design UX/UI

Automation objects application - Design UX/UI ux vector ui illustration branding design concept
Hello, the challenge of today was to design an application to manage all your home automation objects easily with a vision in AR to find more easily the controllable objects

Posted on Jun 22, 2021
