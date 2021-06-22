27Delly Spotify Canvas

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I had the amazing opportunity to creative direct the Official Visualizer for Delly's new single, "Bubble Coat" ( @27delly on instagram). 3D modeling, texturing and animation by myself and my design partner, (@uncographics on instagram). Post production effects by Omar Rivera Morales (@shotbythefinest on instagram).
We created the 1/1 Dapper Dan Bubble Coat using Marvelous Designer to model the coat, then brought it into Blender to texture it and rig it for movement.
You can check out the extended visualizer on my website/youtube.
**Contains explicit lyrics and high quality graphics