27Delly Spotify Canvas

I had the amazing opportunity to creative direct the Official Visualizer for Delly's new single, "Bubble Coat" ( @27delly on instagram). 3D modeling, texturing and animation by myself and my design partner, (@uncographics on instagram). Post production effects by Omar Rivera Morales (@shotbythefinest on instagram).

We created the 1/1 Dapper Dan Bubble Coat using Marvelous Designer to model the coat, then brought it into Blender to texture it and rig it for movement.

You can check out the extended visualizer on my website/youtube.

**Contains explicit lyrics and high quality graphics