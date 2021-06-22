Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Elliot Sirchio

27Delly Spotify Canvas

Elliot Sirchio
Elliot Sirchio
  • Save
27Delly Spotify Canvas motion graphics design animation 3d graphic design
27Delly Spotify Canvas motion graphics design animation 3d graphic design
27Delly Spotify Canvas motion graphics design animation 3d graphic design
27Delly Spotify Canvas motion graphics design animation 3d graphic design
Download color palette
  1. SPOTIFY CANVAS FINAL UPLOAD.mp4
  2. CUFF.jpg
  3. DAPPER DAN LABEL.jpg
  4. DAPPERDAN.jpg
  5. FRONT.jpg

I had the amazing opportunity to creative direct the Official Visualizer for Delly's new single, "Bubble Coat" ( @27delly on instagram). 3D modeling, texturing and animation by myself and my design partner, (@uncographics on instagram). Post production effects by Omar Rivera Morales (@shotbythefinest on instagram).

We created the 1/1 Dapper Dan Bubble Coat using Marvelous Designer to model the coat, then brought it into Blender to texture it and rig it for movement.

You can check out the extended visualizer on my website/youtube.

**Contains explicit lyrics and high quality graphics

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Elliot Sirchio
Elliot Sirchio
Graphic Designer & Motion Graphics Artist

More by Elliot Sirchio

View profile
    • Like