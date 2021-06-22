Killian

Language learning application - App design - illutration

Killian
Killian
  • Save
Language learning application - App design - illutration graphic design illustration design concept
Download color palette

Hello, I wanted to have fun designing and making an illustration that could go with the theme of apprenticeship. Why not cultivate language while having fun?

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Killian
Killian

More by Killian

View profile
    • Like