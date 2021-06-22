Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Elizabeth Pritchett

Masked Box Impressions

Masked Box Impressions abstract painting paint artwork art
Black paint on paper.

Black paint on paper. Symmetrical shapes formed to create a mask.

Posted on Jun 22, 2021
