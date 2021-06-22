Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Thorntons 50 Year Anniversary Badge brand branding sticker illustrator fuel station gas station badge design retro badge
Happy to share the mark that I have been working on for the 50th year of Thornton’s.
Thornton’s has a rich history and it was awesome to go through their collection of old photos and then build a custom pattern.
This project brought back a lot of personal memories for me. Almost every day before elementary school we would stop at Thornton’s. I just had to have a bag of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos for snack time. That was the gas station that we always stopped at for everything.

