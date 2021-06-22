Thorntons 50 Year Anniversary Badge

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Happy to share the mark that I have been working on for the 50th year of Thornton’s.
Thornton’s has a rich history and it was awesome to go through their collection of old photos and then build a custom pattern.
This project brought back a lot of personal memories for me. Almost every day before elementary school we would stop at Thornton’s. I just had to have a bag of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos for snack time. That was the gas station that we always stopped at for everything.