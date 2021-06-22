Killian

N26 home page - redesign brutaliste style

Killian
Killian
  • Save
N26 home page - redesign brutaliste style brutalism ux vector ui illustration design concept branding
Download color palette

Hello, I wanted to have fun to redesign the main page of N26 in a brutalist style that I find corresponds rather well to the brand! I let you admire the result !

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Killian
Killian

More by Killian

View profile
    • Like