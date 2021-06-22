Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Hope - Self Portrait

Colored Pencil on paper

Abstract self portrait, favoring blue colors. Concept loosely based off Picasso. Numerous self portrait photos, cut up in pieces along with magazine and newspaper clips are glued together on a base self portrait photo, and then used to make an "exact copy" using colored pencils. No tracing involved.

Posted on Jun 22, 2021
