Fortnite Season 9 Outfit Poster

I made this 42" long poster over a Summer for fun. Pretty much laying out how many character were in the game at that point. Then, it was somewhere close to 400. I used imagery from the game for the characters and backdrop. The most window dressing was for the frames, titles, and subtitles. The full version went viral on reddit, Here is the URL: tinyurl.com/FortniteS9