Viking Helmet Logo

Viking Helmet Logo
The logo is made for a client, he was very pleased with the result.

-The logo resembles a Viking helmet + the flow of fire. Vikings often had fights on boats, in villages which often ended up with fires (atleast, movies say so..)

That's why I decided to add the movement fire has into the helmet, the client asked for a blue logo so that's what I did.

