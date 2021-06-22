Viking Helmet Logo

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
The logo is made for a client, he was very pleased with the result.
-The logo resembles a Viking helmet + the flow of fire. Vikings often had fights on boats, in villages which often ended up with fires (atleast, movies say so..)
That's why I decided to add the movement fire has into the helmet, the client asked for a blue logo so that's what I did.