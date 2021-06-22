typography and minimal unique family design

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello everyone. Here is my new work I designed it today. Its a family logo. Its combine logo of typography and minimal art. Hope you all like it. Keep supporting me with your love.
THANK YOU <3
FOR CONTACT
EMAIL
shayondip07@gmail.com
WHATSAPP
+919647449645
INSTAGRAM
http://www.instagram.com/shayonssd