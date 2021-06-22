Chamroz Logo

The City Barber Shop (Barber Shop Logo)

Chamroz Logo
Chamroz Logo
  • Save
The City Barber Shop (Barber Shop Logo) logo branding graphic design
Download color palette

Hi folks!
I would like to present a brand new logo design for a barbershop mixed with a classy and modern feel to it. Let me know your comment :)
Chamroz
https://www.fiverr.com/share/X7wDyZ

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Chamroz Logo
Chamroz Logo

More by Chamroz Logo

View profile
    • Like