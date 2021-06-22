Tina

News/Messages - Redesign Pinterest App

Tina
Tina
  • Save
News/Messages - Redesign Pinterest App new message brand pins redesign pinterest users user news recent messages chats chat user experience user interface ux ui ui design
Download color palette

A redesign of the news/messages section of the Pinterest app.
Do you like my new design?

home- and news/messages-Icon made from www.flaticon.com.

Tina
Tina

More by Tina

View profile
    • Like