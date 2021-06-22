Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
JOANN x Maggie Enterrios Fabric Collection

JOANN x Maggie Enterrios Fabric Collection
An exclusive collection of 11 garden-inspired premium cotton fabrics in Maggie Enterrios' signature maximalist style. Bold botanicals in deep, jewel tones, perfectly coordinated for striking fabric projects.
See the full project:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/121978063/JOANN-x-Maggie-Enterrios-Premium-Fabric-Collection

