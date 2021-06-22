Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Tatiana Cherkashina

Pikachu and Raichu

Tatiana Cherkashina
Tatiana Cherkashina
  • Save
Pikachu and Raichu detective pikachu design vector illustration graphic design
Download color palette

I saw @ trrobertas Pikachu, I also wanted to draw Pokemon :)

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Tatiana Cherkashina
Tatiana Cherkashina

More by Tatiana Cherkashina

View profile
    • Like