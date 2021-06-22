Vojin Dautovic

Privado Web illustrations - No Tracking Cookies

Privado Web illustrations - No Tracking Cookies files digital browser cloud photoshop illustrator adobe sketch graphic design privacy internet cookies futuristic engine web visual vector branding design illustration
Hedra.ws series of illustrations made for © Privado internet search engine | All rights reserved 2021.

Privado is an internet search engine and therefore I wanted to highlight user experience and all of its advantages that it's offering to its users. Storytelling theme in these series is how common web search engines violate users privacy and how Privado serves as a user friendly search engine that does not collect data and make profit out of it, but works for the “little guy”.

