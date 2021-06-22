Carina Chen

Carnival Set

Carnival Set outfit mask feather equipment parade party costume dance nft nfts sandbox tsb voxel illustration game art 3d art gamedesign game asset 3d
One of my favorite equipment sets - Carnival Set! Time to dance and party 🕺💃🕺💃
One of my creations for The Sandbox Game marketplace.
https://www.sandbox.game/en/assets/carnival-head/d50ac253-ff74-4fad-bfc6-966e4b970575/

