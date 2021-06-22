Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Bon Bon

Bon Bon procreate hand drawn dog design vector graphic design animals illustration
I drew this portrait of my friend’s senior rescue dog Bon Bon. She was saved from a backyard breaded who used Bon Bon for years and years until they were done making money off her. She is such a brave dog and I hope my portrait does her justice.

Posted on Jun 22, 2021
