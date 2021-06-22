Priyanshi Khemka

McLeod Russel - Branding

Priyanshi Khemka
Priyanshi Khemka
  • Save
McLeod Russel - Branding graphic design premium elephant tea design branding logo
Download color palette

Brand Indentity for McLeod Russel - planters of the finest teas since 1869.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Priyanshi Khemka
Priyanshi Khemka

More by Priyanshi Khemka

View profile
    • Like