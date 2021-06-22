Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Alexis Manuel

Open Up My Mind

Alexis Manuel
Alexis Manuel
  • Save
Open Up My Mind character design sticker graphic design gif animation motion graphics design illustration
Download color palette

Listening music I had this idea, with a simple animation.

Alexis Manuel
Alexis Manuel

More by Alexis Manuel

View profile
    • Like