Lusine Azizyan

Logo Design

Lusine Azizyan
Lusine Azizyan
  • Save
Logo Design
Download color palette

Logo Design fot TOK company
Manufacturer & importer of modern lighting, company in Armenia.
https://www.behance.net/portfolio/editor?project_id=103478207

Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Lusine Azizyan
Lusine Azizyan

More by Lusine Azizyan

View profile
    • Like