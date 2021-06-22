Itai Bracha

Virtual Assistance - AR

Virtual Assistance - AR
Robi virtual assitance can help you with whatever you want to do in your day-to-day life. This feature makes use of the real-time AR navigation functionality.

Thanks to a real-time navigation on the map and the smartphone holders, users are able to navigate by AR.

Posted on Jun 22, 2021
