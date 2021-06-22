Virtual Assistance - AR

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Robi virtual assitance can help you with whatever you want to do in your day-to-day life. This feature makes use of the real-time AR navigation functionality.
Thanks to a real-time navigation on the map and the smartphone holders, users are able to navigate by AR.
Crafted with love and care – as always.
Stay safe! 🙌🏻
I'm available for new projects!
—
Show me love! Press "L".
Want to see more projects? Visit my profile and remember to follow me!