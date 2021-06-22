Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Maheen Wasim

Axis logo

Maheen Wasim
Maheen Wasim
Axis logo dlc axis flat logo branding graphic design vector illustration icon design
DLC day 1
Rocket prompt logo of "Axis"
A brand creating new technology speacially related to space and aircrafts
Basically the logo is rocket and circle,
The rocket represent ideas and objective which have no boundaries and break through even if there are any.
Also the pollution, residuals are kept inside the box as in nobody is affected by the waste material or extra stuff of any idea
The flow of the text suggest the smoothness between people, work and time

Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Maheen Wasim
Maheen Wasim
