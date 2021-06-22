🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
DLC day 1
Rocket prompt logo of "Axis"
A brand creating new technology speacially related to space and aircrafts
Basically the logo is rocket and circle,
The rocket represent ideas and objective which have no boundaries and break through even if there are any.
Also the pollution, residuals are kept inside the box as in nobody is affected by the waste material or extra stuff of any idea
The flow of the text suggest the smoothness between people, work and time