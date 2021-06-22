Serafeim

Can 330 ml - Mock up

Serafeim
Serafeim
  • Save
Can 330 ml - Mock up metallic can
Download color palette

6 Photorealistic Scene - PSD Files Included
High resolution 3000x2000 pixel
RGB Color Mode / 300dpi
With smart objects, easy to paste into your design
Control over design Highlight & Shadow
10 Photographic Filters inside psd file
Changeable backgrounds
Best organised layers
Sample graphics are not included in the download
All relevant help files are included

http://graphicriver.net/item/can-330-ml-mock-up/32772146

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Serafeim
Serafeim

More by Serafeim

View profile
    • Like